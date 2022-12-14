Two hospitalized after vehicles collide on Highway 75 north of Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST
SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were hospitalized and one was seriously injured after vehicles collided on Highway 75 north of Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 62nd St. and Highway 75 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Dominick Wabaunsee, 21, of Topeka, had been headed west on 62nd St. as a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by James A. Lutjens, 38, of Mayetta, headed north on 75.

KHP indicated that Wabaunsee’s Camaro pulled out in front of Lutjens’ Cobalt on the highway which caused the vehicles to collide in the left lane of northbound 75.

KHP noted that both vehicles came to a stop in the median.

Officials said Wabaunsee was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Lutjens was also taken to Stormont with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

KHP noted that two juveniles were in the car with Lutjens at the time of the crash, however, has protected their records.

