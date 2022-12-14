Topeka man arrested for kidnapping in Belize headed back to Nebraska
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man accused of kidnapping an Omaha mother who was arrested in Belize may soon be back in Nebraska.
Nebraska authorities issued a warrant for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, in November which alleged he kidnapped Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He is suspected of her disappearance.
After 18 days on the run, Scott was arrested in Belize where he was picked up by U.S. Marshals and brought back to Houston where he has remained since.
Initially, Scott told the Texas court he intended to fight extradition to Nebraska, however, he has since dropped the challenge and is expected to be taken to Douglas Co. sometime this week.
The Douglas Co., Neb., Attorney says Scott should be in an Omaha jail by Dec. 16.
As of Dec. 14, Allen remains missing. Detectives have not indicated that they have a more clear picture of what happened to her. She was last seen on Nov. 19 at her home near 168th and Bondo St. '
Since Allen’s disappearance, authorities have searched Scott’s Topeka home and the landfill in Bennington.
