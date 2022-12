TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council swore in its newest member.

Tuesday night’s council meeting began with a ceremony for 9th district representative Michelle Hoferer. The governing body voted last week to place Hoferer on the council. She beat out four other applicants.

Hoferer replaces Mike Lesser, who resigned last month.

