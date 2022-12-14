Topeka City Council members express concerns over proposed utility rate increases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka City Council members expressed reservations about a three-year plan to increase utility rates.

Council members held a discussion on the proposal during their Tuesday meeting.

“This is wrong on so many levels,” Dist. 2 representative Christina Valdivia-Alcala said. “We are hurting people.”

Valdivia-Alcala was referring to the amount of the increases, as well as the timing of the discussion right before the holidays. She said she felt city officials were trying to rush through the proposal at a time people were busy and not paying attention.

The proposal covers increases for 2024, 2025 and 20226. Water rates would increase 11.8% in 2024 and 2025, 11.5% in 2026; wastewater would increase 8% in 2024 and 2025, 8.25% 2026; and stormwater would go up 7.5% in 2024, 7% in 2025 and 2026. Combined, city officials estimate the average residential bill would go up $9 a month.

The increases would cover maintenance and replacement of aging infrastructure.

Dist. 5 representative Brett Kell said deferred maintenance can no longer be an option for the city. He said the aging infrastructure amounts to “ticking time bombs underground,” but people can’t see it so they forget about it. He asked city staff to provide additional information about the number of breaks the city has had this year, the average amount of time and cost to fix them, and how the city prioritizes breaks.

Dist. 7 Neil Dobler suggested the city consider looking at a single year increase. He said, while it may be more work to have to revisit the issue sooner rather than later, the economy holds many questions right now.

“I have trouble forecasting massive inflation increases over the next four years when we don’t know,” Dobler said.

Dobler also requested city staff break down how much of the proposed increase would go toward areas including inflation, debt, regulatory requirements and deferred maintenance.

Valdivia-Alcala also wanted to be sure the city take time to fully explore all options for obtaining grants and utilizing reserve funds, which could offset the impact to citizens.

In response to a question, City Manager Steve Wade said city leaders did study how perhaps utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money for utility expenses might reduce the impact to customers. Wade said they found the impact would be negligible so they instead focused on using that funding to avoid general obligation bonds, which would impact property taxes.

One resident addressed the governing body about the proposal. She said citizens are again being asked to pay increased rates, with no long-term, detailed plan on how the underlying issues are being addressed. She said a sustainability plan needs to be built into the process, adding if the city’s grant applications are being denied, they need to figure out why.

The council currently is scheduled to vote on the proposal next week, at their Dec. 20 meeting. Read the full proposal here.

