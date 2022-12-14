Study ranks Kansas among states with best elder abuse protections

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study has ranked Kansas among the states with the best protections from elder abuse.

With more than 10% of Americans 60 and older who have suffered from elder abuse coupled with seniors being especially vulnerable during periods of high inflation, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s States with the Best Elder-Abuse Protections on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

To find which states fight the hardest against elder abuse, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., across data sets that range from elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints to financial elder-abuse laws.

Source: WalletHub

The study ranked Kansas 13th overall with a total score of 46.45. The Sunflower State ranked 16th for the prevalence of elder abuse, 44th for resources available and 8th for protection.

To the east, Missouri ranked 15th overall with a total score of 45.75, a rank of 12 for prevalence, 45 for resources and 16 for protection.

Meanwhile, Kansas’ other border states seem to lag on protections for the elderly. To the west, Colorado ranked 40th overall with a total score of 38.77. It ranked 42nd for prevalence, 13th for resources and 15th for protection.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 42nd overall with a total score of 36.39, a rank of 42 for prevalence, 16 for resources and 9 for protection.

Lastly, to the north, Nebraska ranked 43rd overall with a total score of 34.77. It ranked 34th for prevalence, 50th for resources and 44th for protection.

The report also found that Nebraska had the third lowest total long-term care ombudsman program funding. Meanwhile, Missouri had the fifth-fewest eldercare organizations and services. Lastly, Nebraska had the fifth-most certified volunteer ombudsmen.

The study found the states with the best protection from elder-abuse include:

  1. Wisconsin
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Ohio
  4. North Carolina
  5. Iowa

The report also found the states with the worst protections include:

  1. Utah
  2. Montana
  3. South Carolina
  4. New Jersey
  5. Tennessee

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

