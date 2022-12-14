Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office conducts special enforcement efforts over holidays

Sheriff Brian Hill appeared on Eye on NE Kansas
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we move through the holiday season, authorities are out with special focus in their enforcement efforts.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail some of the actions his agency is taking. Among them are a targeted effort to catch porch pirates. He said they work with homeowners and delivery companies to place dummy packages on people’s doorsteps. If the package is stolen, they’re able to track is using GPS and, hopefully, nab the culprits. The Sheriff’s mounted posse also is involved in patrols at West Ridge Mall, which also offers an opportunity to interact with the public who might want to approach the horses.

Sheriff Hill also discussed why it was so meaningful to him to place a Christmas tree at the site of the fallen officers memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. The memorial was damaged by an alleged drunk driver and is removed for repairs.

Brian Hill, Shawnee Co. Sheriff
