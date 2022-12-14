Seaman Middle School presents $5K to Topeka North Outreach

Students from Seaman Middle School presented a check for $5,554 to Topeka North Outreach.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman students are helping one organization help others.

Students from Seaman Middle School presented a check for $5,554 to Topeka North Outreach. The program offers financial assistance to those who need it throughout the seaman community.

Topeka North Outreach says the community is blessed to have such generous students.

“It’s just amazing to have their support because there’s so many that are hurting this Christmas,” TNO President Theresa Gartner said. “The seaman community is just blessed so much.”

This is the 36th year Seaman has donated to Topeka North Outreach. The money is raised during its annual Fall Carnival before the students’ Thanksgiving break.

