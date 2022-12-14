Schmidt’s chief of staff recognized with national award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The chief of staff for Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Eric Montgomery, was presented a national award for Senior Staff of the Year.

Montgomery received the distinction from the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) at its annual Capital Forum in Washington D.C. According to the Attorney General’s office, the award is presented to individuals who have gone above and beyond in the attorney general community and NAAG by displaying their overall expertise and leadership.

Montgomery expressed great honor in receiving the award and was happy to share the moment with Derek Schmidt, especially since Montgomery’s tenure with the office will soon be coming to a close, according to Derek Schmidt’s office

“The real thanks should go to the men and women who have served the office over these nearly 12 years,” Montgomery said. “Without their dedication and hard work, our shared success could not have been possible.”

Since 2005, he has been Schmidt’s chief of staff in the Attorney General’s office and the state Senate majority leader’s office.

“Our team at the attorney general’s office has accomplished so much for Kansas over the past 12 years,” Schmidt said. “That is thanks, in large part, to Eric’s tireless efforts to keep the office running at its fullest potential. I am incredibly grateful for his service to Kansas and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor from our nonpartisan national association.”

NAAG is a national, nonpartisan forum of the nation’s state and territory attorneys general – creating a community for attorneys general and their staff to discuss important work issues, training, and ways to support every attorney general.

