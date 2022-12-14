RCPD K-9 Axel retires after more than 7 years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co.’s K-9 officer Axel has retired with more than 7 years of service to the area and hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs taken off the street.

The Riley Co. Police Department says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that K-9 Axel officially retired with more than seven years of service to the county. He is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois and began his service in 2015 alongside former Officer Andrew Toolin.

In May 2020, RCPD noted that Officer Paul Terpstra became Axel’s trusted handler and worked with the K-9 until his retirement.

“Axel has been an extremely driven and successful canine in his almost eight-year career with the RCPD,” said Terpstra. “He’s faithful and full of energy.”

During Axel’s service, the Department indicated that he aided with he search and capture of criminals and drug trafficking. As a narcotics odor detection K-9, it said he is trained to detect and indicate the odors of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and ecstasy.

RCPD touted that Axel is responsible for the seizure of at least 134 pounds of illegal drugs worth $77,660 and 30 illegal firearms or weapons - although the numbers are actually thought tobe much higher as the K-9 helped in many out-of-jurisdiction operations that have not been recorded.

Axel has now become the fourth K-9 to retire from RCPD following Dino in 2014, Rocket in 2010 and Kato in 2017. Officer Terpstra will keep Axel during his retirement.

“I’m excited to give him a restful and comfortable home in his well-deserved retirement,” added Terpstra.

K-9 Axel retires from RCPD on Dec. 13, 2022. (RCPD)

