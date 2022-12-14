RCPD arrests man accused of firing gun in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of firing a gun into the air after making threats in Manhattan has been arrested.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Henry Googasian, 28, of manhattan, was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on criminal threat and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The arrest was made in connection with an early-morning aggravated assault in the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan in which a Googasian allegedly got in a verbal altercation with a 23-year-old man.

During the altercation, RCPD indicated that Googasian has been accused of threatening the victim and firing a gun into the air.

RCPD noted that no injuries were reported in the incident. Googasian remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

