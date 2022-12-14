One arrested after leading Troopers on Shawnee Co. chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly led KHP Troopers on a chase through Shawnee County.
Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that Matthew Scott Cusumano, 47, was arrested following a police chase in Shawnee Co. on Tuesday night, Dec. 13.
Troopers said they attempted to pull Cusumano’s vehicle over around 10:25 p.m. on eastbound I-70 near the Fairlawn exit for a traffic violation, however, he failed to yield and started a chase.
KHP said it was able to use stop sticks and a TVI maneuver to stop the chase before it entered the Kansas Turnpike about 10 minutes after the chase began.
Officials said during the chase, Cusumano drove directly at a Trooper’s vehicle.
Cusumano was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on the following:
- Flee or attempt to elude
- Speeding
- Possession of a stimulant
- Reckless driving
- Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
- Improper driving on a laned roadway
- Following too close
- Interference with LEO
- Assault of a law enforcement officer
Cusumano remains behind bars with no bond listed. The Jail’s website also indicates he is being held for crimes out of Missouri as well.
