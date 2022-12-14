National Teachers Hall of Fame remembers Sandy Hook tragedy

Representatives from the National Teachers Hall of Fame laid a wreath Wednesday at the memorial for those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. The hall in Emporia is home to the National Memorial to Fallen Educators.(National Teachers Hall of Fame)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WIBW) - Representatives from the National Teachers Hall of Fame in Emporia visited Newtown, Conn. Wednesday to lay a wreath honoring those killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Wednesday marked 10 years since 20 children and 6 educators were murdered by a young man using an assault rifle. The tragedy was the main inspiration for the National Memorial to Fallen Educators, established at the hall in Emporia.

The six sandy hook educators were among 114 names on the memorial when it was dedicated in June 2014. Today, three granite books bear 179 names. The memorial received Congressional designation in 2018.

Retired Newtown schools administrator Dr. Anthony Salvatore and Hall of Fame inductees from Connecticut Christopher Poulos and Dr. David Bosso joined the Hall of Fame’s Carol Strickland, Jennifer Baldwin, and Sally Conard for the tribute.

Kansas Ballet stages The Nutcracker Dec. 17 & 18.
Kansas Ballet stages The Nutcracker
Brian Hill, Shawnee Co. Sheriff
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office conducts special enforcement efforts over holidays
