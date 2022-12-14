Motorcycle driver sent to hospital after collision with fire hydrant

GARDNER, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver in Gardner was sent to the hospital after he lost control of his bike and hit a fire hydrant.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Kill Creek Rd. and 174th St. in Gardner with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 Aprilia motorcycle driven by Ashton T. Bradshaw, 20, of Gardner, had been headed south on Kill Creek Rd. and had been speeding.

KHP noted that Bradshaw lost control of the speeding motorcycle on the wet roadway and hit a curb and fire hydrant. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials said Bradshaw was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

