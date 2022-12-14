More honors roll in for Vaughn, Anudike-Uzomah

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - I think we get the idea of how special this season has been for Kansas State and its players.

Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah earned more All-American honors, this time from by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the organization announced. Vaughn was named to the first team as an all-purpose player, while Anudike-Uzomah was on the second team.

This is the fourth First Team All-America designation for Vaughn, including the third among the five groups that make up Consensus All-America status as he was also named to the first team by the Associated Press and Sporting News. Vaughn is one of three repeat First Team All-Americans on the 2022 AFCA first team, joining Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Anudike-Uzomah earned hits fifth All-America honor and fourth second-team distinction after already being named an All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and CBS Sports, while he was a third-team selection by the Associated Press.

