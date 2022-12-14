Marshall, Warren team up to bust crypto money laundering, terrorist financing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senators Roger Marshall and Elizabeth Warren have tamed up to bust cryptocurrency money laundering and the financing of terrorists.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that he has teamed up with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to introduce the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2022. He said the bipartisan legislation would mitigate risks that cryptocurrency and other digital assets pose to national security.

“Following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, our government enacted meaningful reforms that helped the banks cut off bad actors’ from America’s financial system. Applying these similar policies to cryptocurrency exchanges will prevent digital assets from being abused to finance illegal activities without limiting law-abiding American citizens’ access,” Marshall said. “Our common-sense bill will make it harder for criminals to finance their criminal activities, like the trafficking of illicit fentanyl through the dark web, that can harm innocent Kansans.”

Marshall indicated that the bill would close loopholes to the existing anti-money laundering and countering of the financing of terrorism framework as well as bring the digital world into greater compliance with the rules that govern the rest of the financial system.

“Rogue nations, oligarchs, drug lords, and human traffickers are using digital assets to launder billions in stolen funds, evade sanctions, and finance terrorism,” Warren said. “The crypto industry should follow common-sense rules like banks, brokers, and Western Union, and this legislation would ensure the same standards apply across similar financial transactions. The bipartisan bill will help close crypto money laundering loopholes and strengthen enforcement to better safeguard U.S. national security.”

Marshall noted that the Treasury Department, Department of Justice and other national security and financial crime experts have warned that digital assets have spiked in the use for money laundering, theft and fraud schemes, terrorist financing and other crimes. He said rogue nations like Iran, Russia and North Korea have used digital assets to launder stolen funds, evade international sanctions and fund illegal weapons programs.

In 2021, the Senator said cybercriminals raked in at least $14 billion in digital assets - an all-time high. He said Binance, the world’s largest crypto platform, was reported to have laundered over $10 billion for criminals and sanctions evaders over the past few years.

Marshall indicated that the bill would extend the Bank Secrecy Act’s responsibilities, including Know-Your-Customer requirements, to digital asset wallet providers, miners, validators and other network participants that could validate, secure or facilitate digital asset transitions. He said it would direct FinCEN to designate these actors as money service businesses.

The Senator also said the bill would address a major gap connected to “unhosted” digital wallets which allow individuals to bypass AML and sanctions checked. He said it would direct FinCEN to finalize and implement its December 2020 proposed rule to require banks and MSBs to verify customer and counterparty identities, keep records, and file reports in relation to specific digital asset transactions involving unhosted wallets or wallets hosted in non-BSA compliant jurisdictions.

Marshall noted that the legislation will bar financial institutions from using or transacting with digital asset mixers and from handling, using or transacting with digital assets that have been anonymized using the tech. It would also strengthen the enforcement of BSA compliance by directing the Treasury to establish compliance examination and review processes for MSBs and direct the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission to establish compliance examination and review processes for the entities and regulators.

Lastly, the Senator said the bill would extend BSA rules connected to reporting foreign bank accounts to include digital assets by requiring Americans engaged in a transaction with a value of more than $10,000 in digital assets through one or more offshore accounts to file ar report with the Internal Revenue Service. It will also mitigate the illicit finance risks of digital asset ATMs and direct FinCEN to ensure digital asset ATM owners and administrators regularly submit and update the physical addresses of the kiosks they own or operate and verify customer identity.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

