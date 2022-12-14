Manhattan woman arrested for aggravated battery; DUI after hitting teen’s car

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has been arrested for aggravated battery; DUI, after she ran a red light and hit a teen’s car on Highway 24 over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Crystal Jaimez, 30, of Manhattan, was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery; DUI, in connection to a Sunday crash.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials reported that Jaimez ran a red light at the intersection of Highway 24 and Allen Rd. The move resulted in a collision with a 17-year-old driver’s vehicle with two juvenile passengers.

Due to the passengers’ age, KHP has not released any information related to injuries. However, it did indicate that both drivers were unharmed.

Jaimez remains behind Riley Co. bars on a $75,000 bond.

