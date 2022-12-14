LPD: Armed robbery committed next door to business robbed previous week

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police say an armed robbery was committed at a business next door to the site of another armed robbery that happened the previous week.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials were called to a business in the 900 block of W 23rd St. with reports of another armed robbery.

When officials arrived, they said they found a male suspect had allegedly entered the business, flashed a gun and demanded money from an employee. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran west from the business and then turned north on Alabama St. before officers arrived.

LPD noted that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials indicated the would follow up on leads and will investigate any possible connection to an armed robbery that happened next door to the business about a week ago.

LPD said it is currently unable to confirm whether the incidents are related.

