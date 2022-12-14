Lawrence officials pull abandoned car out of Kansas River

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence officials pulled an abandoned car out of the Kansas River as it floated near a local park.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, officials were called to the area of Riverfront Park after a resident noticed a vehicle in the Kansas River - near the 3rd St. boat ramp.

The witness told officials they were unsure if anyone had been inside the vehicle.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical crews said they deployed rescue boats and searched the immediate area and confirmed that no one had been inside the floating vehicle.

LDCFM said it gave the vehicle information to the Sheriff’s Office and units returned to service.

The Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS it has not yet confirmed if the vehicle was stolen, who had been driving the vehicle or how it ended up in the river.

