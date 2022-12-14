Kansas Ballet stages The Nutcracker

Kansas Ballet holds its performances of The Nutcracker Dec. 17 & 18 at TPAC, featuring the Topeka Symphony
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Live music adds to the magic when Kansas Ballet brings The Nutcracker to life.

Their production, featuring the Topeka Symphony Orchestra, is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Stephanie Heston with Kansas Ballet and Ashtyn Parcaro, a dancer who attends Seaman High School, visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview the show.

Special guest performers this year are the Washington Ballet’s Nardia Boodoo and Rafael Bejarano. Heston said the professional dancers appear thanks to the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, which also allows for them to do outreach activities and interact with the local ballet students.

Ticket information is available at topekaperformingartscenter.org.

Kansas Ballet stages The Nutcracker Dec. 17 & 18.
Kansas Ballet stages The Nutcracker
