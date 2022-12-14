K-State extends admission, scholarship deadline for incoming freshmen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State has extended its admission and scholarship deadlines for incoming freshmen.

Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that it will give incoming fall 2023 domestic freshmen more time to apply for admission and be considered for general university scholarships and awards.

K-State noted that the previous priority date of Dec. 1 has now been changed to Feb. 1 for consideration of general university scholarships and awards.

Students have been encouraged to apply as soon as possible as admission will also allow them to apply for additional scholarships through the K-State Scholarship Network by the same priority date.

The University noted that students can apply for admissions online HERE and view scholarship opportunities HERE.

For questions about admission to K-State, email apply@k-state.edu.

