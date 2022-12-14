K-State extends admission, scholarship deadline for incoming freshmen

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State has extended its admission and scholarship deadlines for incoming freshmen.

Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that it will give incoming fall 2023 domestic freshmen more time to apply for admission and be considered for general university scholarships and awards.

K-State noted that the previous priority date of Dec. 1 has now been changed to Feb. 1 for consideration of general university scholarships and awards.

Students have been encouraged to apply as soon as possible as admission will also allow them to apply for additional scholarships through the K-State Scholarship Network by the same priority date.

The University noted that students can apply for admissions online HERE and view scholarship opportunities HERE.

For questions about admission to K-State, email apply@k-state.edu.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
Topeka Police try to make contact with a suspect near SW Huntoon and Wanamaker Rd. Tuesday,...
Authorities identify suspect in assault at Wanamaker businesses
A Topeka Police Dept. unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident while responding to a robbery...
TPD unit involved in accident en-route to robbery call
FILE
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases

Latest News

The arrest of Aldrick Scott
Topeka man arrested for kidnapping in Belize headed back to Nebraska
Topeka City Council 12-13
Topeka City Council swears in newest member
Osage Schools
Illness forces closure of Osage City schools
Aldrick Scott is arrested in Belize on Dec. 6, 2022.
Topeka man arrested for kidnapping in Belize headed back to Nebraska