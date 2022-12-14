Good Kids - Angela’s Tree

By David Oliver
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Angela Ashton, a 12 year old student from Landon Middle School, is going out of her way to help the less fortunate have a Merry Christmas. Ashton set up a special Christmas tree in her family’s front yard where she is accepting donations of hats, gloves, scarves and coats to be donated to the Topeka Rescue Mission and Breakthrough House. You can help donate to the cause at 715 SW Park Lane in Topeka.

