Gene Taylor discusses Big 12 Championship, team culture, Chris Klieman and more
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor sat down with 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine to talk many things K-State football related and more.
Time stamp of questions asked:
- Initial phone call with Coach Klieman, easing pressure: - :00-1:01
- Why was Klieman the guys for the job: - 1:02-2:19
- The team culture: - 2:20-3:40
- How does this help athletics: - 3:41-4:42
- What did Taylor think of the game: - 4:43-5:34
- Seeing Ty Zentner smiling: - 5:35-6:22
- Matchup with TCU: - 6:23-7:36
- Zentner’s raw emotion on the field: - 7:37-8:41
- Klieman and Taylor’s friendship: - 9:03-9:54
- Thoughts on Sugar Bowl: - 9:55-10:45
- A tweet surfaced saying Taylor wanted Alabama to sit their best players to sit. Alabama Athletic Director said “no comment.” 13 Sports asked Taylor to clarify that: - 10:46-11:20.
- Final thoughts and talks about fan base: - 11:29-12:01
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.