Gene Taylor discusses Big 12 Championship, team culture, Chris Klieman and more

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor sat down with 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine to talk many things K-State football related and more.

Time stamp of questions asked:

Initial phone call with Coach Klieman, easing pressure: - :00-1:01

Why was Klieman the guys for the job: - 1:02-2:19

The team culture: - 2:20-3:40

How does this help athletics: - 3:41-4:42

What did Taylor think of the game: - 4:43-5:34

Seeing Ty Zentner smiling: - 5:35-6:22

Matchup with TCU: - 6:23-7:36

Zentner’s raw emotion on the field: - 7:37-8:41

Klieman and Taylor’s friendship: - 9:03-9:54

Thoughts on Sugar Bowl: - 9:55-10:45

A tweet surfaced saying Taylor wanted Alabama to sit their best players to sit. Alabama Athletic Director said “no comment.” 13 Sports asked Taylor to clarify that: - 10:46-11:20.