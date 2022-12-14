Gene Taylor discusses Big 12 Championship, team culture, Chris Klieman and more

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor sat down with 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine to talk many things K-State football related and more.

Time stamp of questions asked:

  • Initial phone call with Coach Klieman, easing pressure: - :00-1:01
  • Why was Klieman the guys for the job: - 1:02-2:19
  • The team culture: - 2:20-3:40
  • How does this help athletics: - 3:41-4:42
  • What did Taylor think of the game: - 4:43-5:34
  • Seeing Ty Zentner smiling: - 5:35-6:22
  • Matchup with TCU: - 6:23-7:36
  • Zentner’s raw emotion on the field: - 7:37-8:41
  • Klieman and Taylor’s friendship: - 9:03-9:54
  • Thoughts on Sugar Bowl: - 9:55-10:45
  • A tweet surfaced saying Taylor wanted Alabama to sit their best players to sit. Alabama Athletic Director said “no comment.” 13 Sports asked Taylor to clarify that: - 10:46-11:20.
  • Final thoughts and talks about fan base: - 11:29-12:01

