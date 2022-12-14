FORK IN THE ROAD: St. Marys’ Coffee Shop celebrates 18 years of serving community

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - One Coffee Shop in St. Mary’s, Kansas, has officially surpassed 18 years of business, and since then the shop has brought a local clientele a variety of different coffees from several nations all in the name of giving the community a good cup of coffee to satisfy one’s pallet.

MJ’s Coffee House – found at 516 W Bertrand Ave. in St. Mary’s – has a variety of coffee from different nations like Columbia, Guatemala, Peru, Ethiopia, and Brazil, but along with the shop’s diverse selection of coffee beans – the shop has served many customers across the world. The store even has a world map with multiple pins representing each customer they have met since the idea first began seven years ago.

“Well, one of the baristas that worked here, and she doesn’t work here anymore,” said MJ’s owner Laura Pearl. “She, probably, worked here six or seven years ago -- that was her idea. She said let’s put up a map that says, “where are you from?” and it was really popular, and you will see they are from all over the world.”

“When I first opened the shop, one of the times when I was working here on a Saturday, a bunch of people stopped here, and they were on motorcycles, and it was raining, and they stopped and came in the shop, and they were all from Britain,” continued Pearl. “They had been at Fort Leavenworth for training, and they had a day off -- they had rented motorcycles and were taking a trip through Kansas. And they could not believe you could be in northeast Kansas and find an espresso shop.”

Pearl says that the Coffee House serves PT’s Coffee, which is a retail and wholesale coffee roaster founded in 1993 that acquires 80% of its coffee through its direct trade program to obtain coffee beans worldwide.

If you are not a huge fan of coffee, the shop has several types of tea to choose from and smoothies for you to enjoy. As for the food, the shop carries muffins, biscuits and gravy, and a breakfast sandwich to try, as well as milkshakes, ice cream, and monthly drink specials. This month the shop features special holiday drinks like gingerbread or peppermint lattes.

Gabby Hall, the manager of MJ’s, said that she enjoys working with Pearl and appreciates the creative freedom Pearl offers.

“I, actually -- I love working for Laurie. She is the best boss probably I have had in my life,” said Hall. “She allows everybody to be creative, she allows people to have their own... Do their own thing. Anytime we want to do something new, she takes everybody’s opinion into consideration and tries to do them, so... she really enjoys having everybody kind of being involved in everything, so it is really good.”

On Saturday, December 10, MJ’s Coffee House celebrated its 18th anniversary by giving out prizes all day to thank its community.

“I thought it would be a good service for the community and I thought ‘I like coffee and I thought a lot of other people like coffee,’ but I thought it would be a gathering place and I found that out to be true,” said Pearl. “I think we just have a great environment for people to come visit this town and shop, and then come get a great coffee at MJ’s.”

The shop hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

