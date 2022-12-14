Crews respond to report of structure fire early Wednesday near downtown Topeka
Dec. 14, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a fire early Wednesday on the northeast edge of downtown Topeka.
The blaze was reported around 4:58 a.m. Wednesday near S.W. 3rd and Harrison.
Initial reports indicated a fence was on fire behind a residence.
The fire hadn’t reached the house when firefighters arrived on the scene.
