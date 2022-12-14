Crews respond to report of structure fire early Wednesday near downtown Topeka

Crews were responding to a report of a fence on fire early Wednesday near S.W. 3rd and Harrison...
Crews were responding to a report of a fence on fire early Wednesday near S.W. 3rd and Harrison in downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a fire early Wednesday on the northeast edge of downtown Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 4:58 a.m. Wednesday near S.W. 3rd and Harrison.

Initial reports indicated a fence was on fire behind a residence.

The fire hadn’t reached the house when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

