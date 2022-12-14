Coffey Co. Sheriff investigates student’s verbal threat at elementary school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a 12-year-old student could face charges for a a threat at his elementary school.

The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office said it responded Monday to the elementary school in Waverly. They say a male student became angry during a verbal altercation, and stated he would harm several other students with a firearm. The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured, and there was no physical contact reported during the fight.

“The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office takes every report of threatened violence seriously, most especially in our schools, given the amount of media that students are exposed to surrounding the use of firearms in violent school incidents,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release about the incident posted on Facebook.

In a message on the district’s Facebook page, USD 243 superintendent Corey Reese said all schools remained open Tuesday.

“I know you are anxious and concerned about your children at school today (Tuesday). The staff, myself and Coffey County Officers are here to protect your children. We will continue to support the safety of our school and community,” he wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office said, once their investigation is complete, they will forward reports to the Coffey Co. Attorney to review and consider possible charges.

