Charges filed against man accused of rape, kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been filed against a man accused of rape.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the charges against Christopher Kuone Wednesday evening. Kagay says Kuone held a man and woman against their will December 7 at the Library Park Apartments. He allegedly beat the pair, and sexually assaulted the woman.

Kuone was arrested the next day. He’s charged on several counts: rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, sexual extortion, witness intimidation, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property.

Kuone is in custody on $1 million bond. He’ll appear in court next Thursday.

