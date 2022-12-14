Boys and Girls Club of Topeka celebrates Youth of the Year

Boys and Girls Club of Topeka host a benefit performance featuring Chely Wright at the Jayhawk Theatre.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boys and Girls Club of Topeka welcomed a special guest for their big event Tuesday night.

Country star and Kansas native Chely Wright headlined the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka’s Youth of the Year event. Dakota, Joseph and Julyssa were the finalists, all three speaking to the audience. The organization’s honor this year goes to Dakota!

Dakota now has a chance to be named as the Kansas, and then possibly National, Youth of the Year. The national winner spends the next year as an ambassador and spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Club of America.

