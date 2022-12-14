Aldersgate to open new residences, breaks ground on 13 new homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aldersgate has opened two new Home Plus residences and broken ground on sites for 13 new homes.

Aldersgate Village says on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that it is ready to open two more Home Plus residences. Construction on the facilities started in the spring and the new buildings will round out the cul-de-sac that includes Nancy’s Place.

The facility indicated that the Home Plus concept is an innovative housing option that allows assisted living-type services to seniors but with a license, programs and staff to provide additional healthcare as needed. Residents can also receive all the additional care they may need without moving to another location.

A newer concept in senior living, Aldersgate said Home Plus offers personalized care and supervised nursing as needed - along with housekeeping and other onsite services. It differs from traditional options as Home Plus is designed to accommodate 12 or fewer residents. It said a select group of specially-trained staff members are available to provide all services needed in the home.

According to Aldersgate, the home-like setting encourages bonding relationships between residents and staff and enables residents’ daily activity preferences to be easily accommodated.

Aldersgate said Home Plus will feature individualized suites to include full private bathrooms with large roll-in showers. Other amenities include an open-concept kitchen and shared dining, living room and inner courtyard areas to create a family environment.

“Our goal is to provide the warmth of home with personal, individualized care for residents so they can bond with their caregivers and each other and feel safe and comfortable. Our current Home Plus, Nancy’s Place, has been so popular we are adding two more Homes to meet the demand,” said Jerry Ney, CEO of Aldersgate Village. “We are very proud to be extending this modern senior housing option again to the greater community.”

While the Home Plus model of care is steadily growing in popularity, Aldersgate said its Home Plus stands out from other facilities. The advanced design and location within an already existing and permanently staffed Life Plan Community sets the offering apart.

On the campus, Aldersgate said Home Plus residents will have access to educational, spiritual and recreational activities. In addition, outpatient services will provide lab, podiatry and audiology as well as facilitate physician visits, short-term rehabilitation and individualized inpatient therapies.

Aldersgate noted that it has constructed the two brand new homes specifically meant and built to enhance comprehensive aging-in-place. It said construction of the two 8,711 square-foot buildings are expected to be completed and open by Jan. 2023.

The facility said it also broke ground this fall on 13 new age-in-place single-family homes which will create another private cul-de-sac on the campus of their Life Plan Community. The site for the new homes has been chosen to provide mostly tree-lined lots with views of natural ponds, wildlife and access to the campus nature trail.

Aldersgate said the new development will be forward-thinking homes that are ergonomically designed to adapt as individuals’ healthcare needs evolve.

“Our Age-in-Place Cottages and Villas have been extremely popular and several people are already on the waiting list for these,” said Renessa Lolley, Director of Marketing. “With the smart design of these modern open floor plans, combined with zero-step entry and accessibility accommodations throughout, we expect pre-sales will be brisk.”

Aldersgate said construction of the 13 new homes - each with 1,850 square feet - is expected to be finished by late fall 2023.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.