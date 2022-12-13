USD-113 approves public hearing to discuss closing Wetmore Academic Center

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from people hoping to save their facilities in Wetmore.

Supporters of the Wetmore schools packed tonight’s board meeting at Sabetha High School, making their case to keep the buildings open.

Board members held a discussion on the viability of their campuses the district includes schools in Wetmore, Axtell, and Sabetha.

The district says declining enrollments, budget concerns, and the need to recruit and retain high-quality staff led to the decision.

They say it’s the most efficient use of resources in order to provide the best education opportunities for students.

But Wetmore families say the school is the heart of their community and they believe the funding is available.

“The goal for each of these school buildings is to have a break-even performance, revenue minus expenses equals zero. Wetmore has had an above-breakeven performance for the past four years, so there is no financial reason to be driving this closure proposal forward at this time,” says Wetmore Alumna, Analyssa Noe.

“I think the district has been very transparent and that is evidenced by recently two special meetings and another meeting where this information has been discussed where the public has had an opportunity to listen, to get information, and to speak to the full board,” says USD-113 board member, Kathy Lippert.

Board members Monday night, approved a public hearing for 10 am, February 4th at the Wetmore Academic Center’s varsity gym. After that, they could officially make the decision to close the Wetmore schools, or they could consider some other options.

