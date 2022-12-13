Tuesday night forecast: The cold air is here starting tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The rain and even the clouds from this morning are long gone this afternoon with mostly sunny skies over Kansas. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s overnight. Winds will begin to shift to be from the west Wednesday with clouds increasing Wednesday afternoon. Folks in northern Kansas may see some snow flakes late Wednesday into Thursday. Nothing more than flurries and no complications are expected.

Taking Action:

Cold air starts spilling into Northeast Kansas overnight tonight with lows in the 20s. It will stay cold all through the start of next week and may become even colder still next week. Cold weather moves in with a cold front late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This is looking to set-up unseasonably cold air that has the possibility to last the rest of the month. Maybe a day or two of ‘milder’ temperatures but make sure your home is ready for the cold to last a while and limit any heat safety practices that could cause a home fire. This includes keeping space heaters off carpets and at least 3 feet from any flammable objects, not leaving your kitchen while cooking with open flames or the stove.

Tonight: Some clouds possible mainly toward north-central KS otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds SW 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: While there may be some sun early for some areas, clouds will increase. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

There is a very low chance for a few flurries Wednesday night however any accumulation or impacts will be very low. After starting out in the 20s, highs will be in the mid-upper 30s Thursday afternoon.

The cold weather will take us through the weekend with a a slight “warmup” on Sunday, but temperatures still cold around 40 degrees. Skies Sunday should be mostly sunny and winds a little breezy out of the northwest so it will still feel cold. The cold weather pattern continues into the week before Christmas (next week).

There are some indications that with the cold air next week we may see a few chances for snow. The first chance is Monday and the next is Wednesday into Thursday of next week. The data has been going back and forth on the exact locations of the snow chances, with the system still possibly gong to our south on both occasions. This means don’t plan for any snow next week at this time, but check for updates. The continued cold air does look likely next week though and looks to continue if not intensify (become colder) around Christmas.

