Tuesday forecast: Morning rain, warmest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After this morning’s rain, we’ll get some afternoon sun with a cold front pushing through the area this afternoon. This will set up unseasonably cold weather that may even last the rest of the month.

Taking Action:

Use caution on the roads this morning with the rain. Take it slow and make sure your headlights are on. Monitoring a cold front this afternoon so areas near north-central KS will start to get colder especially after 1pm. Cold weather moves in with a cold front late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This is looking to set-up unseasonably cold air that has the possibility to last the rest of the month. Maybe a day or two of ‘milder’ temperatures but make sure your home is ready for the cold to last a while and limit any heat safety practices that could cause a home fire. This includes keeping space heaters off carpets and at least 3 feet from any flammable objects, not leaving your kitchen while cooking with open flames or the stove.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 25 (WIBW)

Today: Morning rain with isolated t-storms otherwise mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s even low 60s however with a cold front pushing through, temperatures will be in the 30s in north-central Kansas with upper 40s-low 50s by 5pm. Winds SE/S 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight: Some clouds possible mainly toward north-central KS otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds S/SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: While there may be some sun early for some areas, clouds will increase. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds SW/W 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

There is a very low chance for a few flurries Wednesday night however any accumulation or impacts will be very low. After starting out in the 20s, highs will be in the mid-upper 30s Thursday afternoon.

The cold weather sticks around through the weekend with some uncertainty on if it warms up more on Sunday/Monday or if it remains cold. There are also indications of snow next week however because of uncertainty on timing and how widespread the snow will be will keep the 8 day dry but there is hope for a White Christmas from snow during the week.

As of now it will be dry Christmas Day with highs that may be stuck in the upper teens to low 20s. Again keep in mind there’s only one model that goes out as far as Christmas so confidence is low on specifics.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.