TPD unit involved in accident en-route to robbery call

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Dept. unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident while responding to a robbery call Monday night.

TPD says the officer’s vehicle ended up on a guide wire near the BP gas station at 27th and California. The officer was unharmed, while two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has been brought in to investigate the accident, which happened around 9:45 p.m. as the officer was heading to a robbery call from the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts at 2950 SE California Ave. TPD detectives continue to investigate the robbery.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.