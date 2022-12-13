TPD arrests man for aggravated child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man for aggravated child sex crimes.

The Shawnee Co. Booking Report indicates that Evan A. Averback, 27, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department on Monday, Dec. 12.

The report notes that Averback was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail around 5:10 p.m. on aggravated indecent liberties with a child and criminal sodomy with a child between 14 and 16 years old.

No court date has been set, however, Averback remains behind bars with no bond listed.

