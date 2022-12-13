Topeka United plans multicultural holiday celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The holiday season encompasses many special occasions and traditions across cultures, and an event this week aims to celebrate many of them.

Lisa Davis and Tobias Schlingensiepen visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about Topeka United’s upcoming event.

Peace: A Multicultural Holiday Evening will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd. People are invited to enjoy an evening of music and entertainment, and learn about different holiday celebrations.

