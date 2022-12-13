Topeka native makes history with new role in United Methodist Church

Rev. Dee Williamston is the first Black woman elected bishop in the United Methodist Church South Central Jurisdiction.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native is making history with her new role in the United Methodist Church.

Bishop Dee Williamston is headed to serve in Louisiana. She is the first Black woman ever elected bishop in the UMC’s South Central Jurisdiction.

Before heading to her new assignment, Bishop Williamston visited Eye on NE Kansas. She shared her non-traditional journey, from dropping out of high school, to joining the U.S. Army National Guard, then earning her degree from Washburn University as a single mom.

Watch the interview to hear the lessons Bishop Williamston hopes to share from her experiences.

