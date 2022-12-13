Topeka Jump receives latest Patterson Gives Back gift

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal continues gifting the community, just in time for the holiday.

Tyler Patterson visited Eye on NE Kansas Tuesday to present a $1,000 check to Topeka Jump.

Dennis Dobson, treasurer for the group, accepted the donation. Dobson explained how Topeka Jump advocates for social justice through a variety of projects, including affordable housing and mental health.

The gift was part of the Patterson Gives Back program. People can nominate deserving non-profits at pattersongivesback.org.

