Topeka Jump receives latest Patterson Gives Back gift
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal continues gifting the community, just in time for the holiday.
Tyler Patterson visited Eye on NE Kansas Tuesday to present a $1,000 check to Topeka Jump.
Dennis Dobson, treasurer for the group, accepted the donation. Dobson explained how Topeka Jump advocates for social justice through a variety of projects, including affordable housing and mental health.
The gift was part of the Patterson Gives Back program. People can nominate deserving non-profits at pattersongivesback.org.
