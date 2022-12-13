Special tree honors Topeka, Shawnee Co. fallen officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office dedicated a special Christmas tree outside the Law Enforcement Center.

The tree stands at the site of their memorial to fallen officers. The memorial is removed for repairs right now . It was heavily damaged Nov. 13, when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

According to his agency’s Facebook page, Sheriff Brian Hill wanted a way to honor these heroes over the holidays, so he arranged for the tree. He said the idea earned full support from TPD Chief Brian Wheeles.

Monday, a small group of law enforcement gathered outside the LEC to dedicate the tree. It is lit in blue, which is the color for law enforcement.

