Special tree honors Topeka, Shawnee Co. fallen officers

Topeka and Shawnee Co. law enforcement dedicate a tree at the site of their fallen officers...
Topeka and Shawnee Co. law enforcement dedicate a tree at the site of their fallen officers memorial. The memorial is removed for repairs.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office dedicated a special Christmas tree outside the Law Enforcement Center.

The tree stands at the site of their memorial to fallen officers. The memorial is removed for repairs right now . It was heavily damaged Nov. 13, when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

According to his agency’s Facebook page, Sheriff Brian Hill wanted a way to honor these heroes over the holidays, so he arranged for the tree. He said the idea earned full support from TPD Chief Brian Wheeles.

Monday, a small group of law enforcement gathered outside the LEC to dedicate the tree. It is lit in blue, which is the color for law enforcement.

