Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law.

The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say that it gets various complaints and concerns about a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ who is often seen walking along Highway 24.

SLPD indicated that it and various other law enforcement agencies have been in touch with the man various times and have offered him food, water, help and a reflective vest to wear as he walks. However, he refuses any help.

Officials noted that Blanket Man has never been aggressive or hostile and has no outstanding warrants. As a resident, it said he is entitled to be a pedestrian on the highway as long as he remains outside of the white fog line - which he usually does.

SLPD said it has reminded him on occasion about staying outside of the traveled part of the road for safety reasons.

Chief McCune said he has been asked why officials do not do something to force him to get off the road and into treatment or housing. He said Blanket Man has been offered various forms of help and has refused them all. As a law enforcement agency, he said Blanket Man cannot be forced to do anything other than obey the law.

