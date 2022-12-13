RCPD investigates early-morning aggravated assault after shots fired

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating an early-morning aggravated assault in Manhattan after shots were fired.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials were called to the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.

When officials arrived, they said a 23-year-old man was found to be the victim when a 28-year-old man threatened him and fired a gun into the air.

RCPD noted that no injuries were reported. It did not indicate an arrest had been made in the case.

