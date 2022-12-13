Rasmussen University to relocate in the Capital City ahead of 10th anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of its current Topeka campus’ 10th anniversary, Rasmussen University will relocate to a new location about 7 miles to the south.

Rasmussen University announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12, that it will relocate and expand its current Topeka campus. It said construction is underway at its new 3712 SW Burlingame Rd. location in south Topeka.

Rasmussen noted that the new campus is conveniently situated at the I-470, I-335 junction and Highway 75 which provides easy access for students in the region - including those who commute from Wichita and Manhattan.

The University indicated that it offers more than 50 career-focused programs across seven areas which include Business, Design, Education, Health Sciences, Justice Studies, Nursing and Technology. Many of which, it said, are completely online with specific programs and support available residentially.

Rasmussen said the new location will feature an expanded footprint, high-tech classrooms, quiet commons and study spaces and debrief rooms. It can be found about seven miles south of its current location - which opened in 2013.

“As we approach our 10th anniversary in the Topeka market, we couldn’t be more pleased to provide students a more innovative and accessible learning environment with this new high-tech campus,” said Jason Allen, campus executive director, Rasmussen University Topeka campus. “We look forward to strengthening our relationships with our existing community members and organizations and growing new clinical and employer relationships.”

The University noted that students in its accredited Associate Degree in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs will be taught in a new state-of-the-art Nursing Skills lab and Simulation Center. The center will feature:

Three simulation rooms,

A nursing station,

Two control rooms,

Two debrief rooms,

A medication room,

A prep room.

“We are committed to remaining future-focused in our curriculum and technology to help prepare our students to be career-ready and to answer the critical call for nurses,” says Jamie Magana, dean of nursing at Rasmussen University. “These new and expanded resources will enhance both the faculty teaching experience and the student learning journey through the development of healthcare and critical-thinking skills, which are essential requirements for today’s healthcare employers.”

According to officials, classes at the current Topeka campus will continue at the old location until the new campus opens in the spring of 2023.

