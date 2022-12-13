Osage Co. kicks off Operation Christmas for Kids

The Sheriff's Office joined with other first responders to collect toys.
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies are working again this year to keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Kansas National Guard and area first responders to collect toys for the holiday.

But, they had to keep the Grinch from stealing them!

After several run-ins, they were able to collect and recover a big delivery they made on Monday afternoon.

They say the hassle is worth every second.

“There’s a lot of people that are suffering with paychecks not coming in as big as they thought they would be or they need to be. The cost of everything is going up, so the more we can give back to the community, the better it will be. I am just hoping that every kid that receives a toy wakes up Christmas morning with a smile on their face,” Osage Co. Undersheriff Scott Brenner said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Grinch is on the loose once again.

