New RCPD Director to be sworn in ahead of new year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Director of the Riley Co. Police Department will be sworn in ahead of the new year.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Riley County Police Department says the Riley Co. Law Board has officially entered into a contract with incoming Director Brian Peete.

RCPD noted that Law Board Chair Linda Morse signed the contract on Monday at the Special Law Board Meeting following a unanimous vote for Peete’s employment to start on Dec. 30. The Board previously announced its selection of Peete as the 6th RCPD Director at an Oct. 31 Special Law Board Meeting.

“We [the Law Board] also want to have a more public welcome for the new Director sometime in January,” Law Board Chair Morse said during the December 12 meeting. “We have not yet developed a date or plan for that, details will be forthcoming.”

RCPD indicated that Peete comes from Montpelier, Vt., where he served as Chief of Police for two years and led a department of 27 full-time members.

The Law Board also announced it will host a swearing-in ceremony for Peete at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, at the Riley Co. Courthouse, 100, Courthouse Plaza.

