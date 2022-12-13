Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port.

TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.

From red and black bags and a wallet scattered in the container and a Facebook account, Police indicated they were able to identify the woman as a Kansas resident.

Police also noted that the container had been loaded onto a boat in Los Angeles at the end of October and was unloaded in Taiwan on Nov. 16.

Police did confirm that the woman had no obvious trauma and had been dead for quite some time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.