Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas veteran will spend three years in prison for defrauding the VA out of half a million dollars in disability benefits.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Bruce Hay, 54, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been sentenced to 37 months - 3.08 years - in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. He has also been ordered to pay more than $537,000 in restitution.

In August 2022, court records indicate that a federal jury convicted Hay of six counts of wire fraud and 10 counts of theft of government funds. It was found that he misrepresented and exaggerated the extent of symptoms related to a conversion disorder diagnosis to get more than $500,000 in VA disability benefits he was not entitled.

“Misrepresenting symptoms to the VA to fraudulently obtain benefits takes resources from deserving veterans and will not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Gregory Billingsley with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s Central Field Office. “The VA OIG will continue to vigorously investigate those who would steal from VA benefits programs and taxpayers.”

The Office noted that the case was investigated by the VA - OIG and the Social Security Administration - OIG. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan J. Huschka and D. Christopher Oakley.

