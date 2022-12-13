Kansas District Magistrate Judges elect new president for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association has elected a new president for 2023.

Kansas Courts says the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association recently elected District Magistrate Judge Brendon Boone as president of the organization.

The Court noted that the KDMJA is open to all state district magistrate judges and elected officers to serve in 023 during a conference for judges in October.

The Court indicated that Boone serves in the 23rd Judicial District’s Gove Co. and succeeds District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford following her successful two presidential terms. She serves in the 10th Judicial District’s Johnson Co.

“Being elected president of KDMJA is a humbling honor, and to follow a president like Judge Jenifer Ashford is daunting,” Boone said. “She represented Kansas judges in a phenomenal way, and I look forward to continuing that advocacy. I thank the organization for putting their faith in me in this leadership role.”

According to the Court, Boone has served as a district magistrate judge since 2014 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and a master’s degree from Fort Hays State University.

The Court said other officers elected include:

Judge Regine Thompson, first vice president. She serves in Republic County of the 12th Judicial District.

Judge Damon Simmons, re-elected second vice president. He serves in Stevens County of the 26th Judicial District.

Judge Rebecca Stewart, third vice president. She serves in Chautauqua County of the 14th Judicial District.

Judge Shannon Schmidt, re-elected secretary. She serves in Smith County of the 17th Judicial District.

Judge Scott McPherson treasurer. He serves in Harper County of the 30th Judicial District.

The Court also indicated the following were elected to the board of directors:

Judge Scott Anson, who serves in Nemaha County of the 22nd Judicial District.

Judge Paula Keller, was re-elected to the board. She serves in Cheyenne County of the 15th Judicial District.

Judge Ethan Harder, who serves in Morton County of the 26th Judicial District.

Judge Ron Sylvester, who serves in Kingman County of the 30th Judicial District.

