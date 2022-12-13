Kansas cities ranked among the best to ring in the new year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two cities in Kansas have ranked among the best in the nation to welcome the new year.

With New Year’s just around the corner and 70% of residents spending at least $50 on the occasion, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Dec. 12, that it released its report on 2022′s Best Cities for New Year’s.

To find which cities are best to safely ring the new year in without breaking the bank, WalletHub said it compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on data sets that range from safety and vaccination rates to quality food options and cost.

The report ranked Wichita 67th overall with a total score of 46.55. The city ranked 67th for entertainment and food, 15th for costs and 86th for safety and accessibility.

Meanwhile, Kansas City ranked 82nd overall with a total score of 44.08, a rank of 60 for entertainment and food, a rank of 47 for cost and a rank of 95 for safety and accessibility.

To the west, Denver ranked 6th overall with a total score of 65.87. It ranked 12th for entertainment and food, 54th for cost and 72nd for safety and accessibility. Meanwhile, Colorado Springs ranked 69th overall with a total score of 46.48, a rank of 61 for entertainment and food, 39 for cost and 65 for safety and accessibility. Aurora ranked 95th overall with a total score of 39.12. It ranked 91st for entertainment and food, 50th for cost and 83rd for safety and accessibility.

To the east, St. Louis, Mo., ranked 36th overall with a total score of 53.80. The city ranked 25th for entertainment and food, 44th for cost and 99th for safety and accessibility.

To the south, Tulsa, Okla., ranked 43rd overall with a total score of 51.11, a rank of 53 for entertainment and food, 2nd for cost and 90th for safety and accessibility. Oklahoma City also ranked 48th overall with a total score of 50.35. It ranked 49th for food and entertainment, 18th for cost and 77th for safety and accessibility.

To the north, Lincoln, Neb., ranked 55th overall with a total score of 48.95. It ranked 64th for entertainment and food, 61st for cost and 21st for accessibility. Omaha ranked 71st overall with a total score of 46.22, a rank of 57 for entertainment and food, 52 for cost and 74 for safety and accessibility.

The study also noted that Tulsa was found to have the lowest price of three-star hotel rooms on new year’s eve. Meanwhile, St. Louis had the third most luxury shops and gourmet-food stores per capita.

The report found the best cities to celebrate in are:

New York, N.Y. Orlando, Fla. Las Vegas, Nev. San Francisco, Cali. Atlanta, Ga.

The report found the worst cities to celebrate in are:

North Las Vegas, Nev. Henderson, Nev. Fremont, Cali. Garland, Texas Chula Vista, Cali.

To see where other cities are ranked, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.