K-State’s Vaughn, Beebe earn more All-America honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football players Deuce Vaughn and Cooper Beebe have added to their postseason accolades, as Sporting News named the two First Team All-Americans on Tuesday.

This is the third first team honor for Vaughn, who was also named to the Associated Press and The Athletic first teams as an all-purpose player. Beebe also earned a first team honor from The Athletic.

The Wildcats tied for second in number of First Team All-Americans by Sporting News. Georgia had four honorees, and Michigan tied K-State with two. Vaughn is one of two players to earn a first team spot for the second straight season, the other being Alabama edge Will Anderson.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.