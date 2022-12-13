K-State’s Vaughn, Beebe earn more All-America honors

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) can't hold onto a pass in front of TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football players Deuce Vaughn and Cooper Beebe have added to their postseason accolades, as Sporting News named the two First Team All-Americans on Tuesday.

This is the third first team honor for Vaughn, who was also named to the Associated Press and The Athletic first teams as an all-purpose player. Beebe also earned a first team honor from The Athletic.

The Wildcats tied for second in number of First Team All-Americans by Sporting News. Georgia had four honorees, and Michigan tied K-State with two. Vaughn is one of two players to earn a first team spot for the second straight season, the other being Alabama edge Will Anderson.

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) can't hold onto a pass in front of TCU safety...
