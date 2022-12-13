Three Wildcats earn All-American honors

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) can't hold onto a pass in front of TCU safety...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) can't hold onto a pass in front of TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State continue to pile up awards, three in particular, Cooper Beebe, Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

All three were named AP All Americans while it is the most AP All-Americans by the Wildcats in one season since the 2012 campaign when Collin Klein (second team), Arthur Brown (second team) and Ty Zimmerman (third team).

It was Vaughn’s second First Team All-America designation having already been named an all-purpose player by The Athletic. Beebe, who was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the league’s coaches, picked up his fourth All-America honor, being named to the first team by The Athletic and the second team by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. Anudike-Uzomah has now been named an All-American four times, as he was named to the second team by the Walter Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and CBS Sports.

The Wildcats gear up for the Sugar Bowl on New Years Eve against Alabama in New Orelans with kick-off at 11 a.m.

