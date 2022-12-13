K-State Big 12 Championship Trophy is going on tour

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is celebrating its Big 12 Championship win by embarking on a 19-stop trophy tour starting Wednesday.

The Big 12 Championship trophy will travel throughout the state of Kansas for six days, and fans will be able to take photos with the trophy.

Below is the schedule with times and locations:

Wednesday, Dec. 14

7-9 a.m.: Great Bend – Marmie Ford, 1815 10th Street

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Hutchinson – AJ’s at the Alley, 1221 E 23rd Ave

2:30-4:30 p.m.: Wichita – Emerson Biggins Sports Bar & Grill, 808 E Douglas Ave

6:30-8:30 p.m.: Emporia – Emporia Fitness, 2812 W 12th Ave

Thursday, Dec. 15

8-10 a.m.: Manhattan – Hy-Vee, 601 N 3rd Pl

1-3 p.m.: Manhattan – K-State Super Store, 520 McCall Road

4-6 p.m.: Manhattan - Dillons Westloop Shopping Center, 1101 Westloop Pl

Friday, Dec. 16

9-11 a.m.: Concordia – Concordia Golf and Wellness, 1300 Willow St

1-3 p.m.: Marysville – Pepsi Cola Bottling of Marysville, 604 Center St

5:30-7:30 p.m: Atchison – Willie’s Sports Bar, 701 Commercial St

Saturday, Dec. 17

9-11 a.m.: Chanute – Bank of Commerce, 101 W Main St

1:30-3:30 p.m.: Topeka – The Pennant, 915 S Kansas Ave

5-8 p.m.: Kansas City – T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd – K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska

Monday, Dec. 19

8-10 a.m.: Salina – Long McArthur Ford, 3450 S 9th St

12:30-2:30 p.m.: Hays – Hays Chevrolet, 2917 Vine St

5-7 p.m.: Colby – Meadow Lake Golf Course, 1085 E Golf Club Dr

Tuesday, Dec. 20

8-10 a.m.: Garden City – Southwind Golf and Dining, 77 Grandview Dr

12-2 p.m.: Liberal – Old Chicago, 2867 Centennial Blvd

4-6 p.m.: Dodge City – Boot Hill Distillery, 501 W Spruce St

