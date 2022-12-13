Illness forces closure of Osage City schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The flu is teaching Osage City schools a lesson in flexibility.

USD 420 announced Tuesday that its school will close until after the new year due to a high number of student absences and rising numbers of staff out sick. The district said more than 40 percent of its students missed school Tuesday due to illness.

The action amounts to an extra three days off. The district was due to begin holiday break after this week.

“We hope everyone starts feeling better and enjoys their Christmas Break. School will resume on January 3, 2023,” Osage City School Superintendent Ted Hessong wrote in a social media post.

Even with schools closing, the district said Tuesday night’s high school basketball games will be held as scheduled. However, all student activities during the closure are off. The exception is this weekend’s high school regional debate competition.

The district also notes practices will resume Monday, Dec. 19, and transportation will be provided for students to attend classes at Washburn and Flint Hills Tech while schools are closed. In addition, the USD 420 school board will hold Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

